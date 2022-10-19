TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Alleged Ebo: Video of IVD’s late wife, Bimbo walking barefooted at market stirs uproar

By Shalom

A video of late IVD’s wife, Bimbo, walking around a market in Lagos barefooted has spread all over the internet.

It was alleged that the late mother of five had carried out the ‘sacrifice’ for ritual purposes so her husband can retain his wealth.

Blogger, Gistlovers, has alleged that late Bimbo carried out these routine sacrifices for her husband IVD which was the reason it was difficult for her to leave the marriage.

The post read:

“Hello tueh tueh, here is one of those days Bimbo will walk Barefooted to the market square with money in her hand during the day as part of the sacrifice routine for ivd , she goes with her camera and tell people it’s a video shoot and it’s cultural video but we wey know as the matter know.

She will then post it herself before bloggers will say ivd wife spotted in the market place Barefooted, she dey do this during the day then help him carry the sacrifice proper at night , she sacrificed all of this for ivd and una think say spirit of possessiveness won’t take over her when ivd wan cheat am.”

See video here:

