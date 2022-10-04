TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

First time in church in 3 years – Davido says as he attends…

How I caught my husband of 5 months making love to lady he claims…

“She for no just kuku talk” — Mixed reactions trail Amaka’s…

Angry father finally reverses curse which he placed on TikTok user who called his child ugly (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A TikTok user, Stewnation has taken to his social media page to publicly reverse the curse he placed on a fellow user.

Stewnation had trended previously for carrying out a diabolical act on social media and cursing a troll on his page for calling his child ugly.

He was greatly upset by this comment so he placed a curse on her but netizens collectively asked him to forgive her.

READ ALSO

Father almost in tears while babysitting newborn who refuses…

Singer Asake Storms Stage in Atlanta with Stubborn Goat…

In a recent video, he said:

“I forgive you with all my heart. May God bless you with all your heart desire, amen”.

He added that he had nothing against the troll and that he had forgiven her with his whole heart.

He broke an egg on the road as a symbol that the curse was broken and netizens went ahead to commend him for having the heart to forgive.

See video here:

@kingstewnationn

God over everything, together we all sha win Greatly Amen 🙏❤️ #kingstewnationn #EndlessJourney #fyp

♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

First time in church in 3 years – Davido says as he attends Sunday service…

How I caught my husband of 5 months making love to lady he claims to be his…

“She for no just kuku talk” — Mixed reactions trail Amaka’s congratulation to…

#BBNaija 7: Why Phyna does not deserve to win – Daniel Regha

“Her dad abandoned us”- Mother of little girl who joined…

“That tongue can do wonders” – Reactions as Nigerian lady…

“I wanted a showstepping dress” – Lady behind BBNaija winner,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Angry father finally reverses curse which he placed on TikTok user who called…

Lady throws off her scarf as she bumps into Davido and Chioma in church (Video)

“It’s the energy for me” – Reactions as Nigerian woman…

I want to leave my husband of 9 years for my rich baby daddy who initially…

“I owe Khalid an apology” – Daniella admits after getting snubbed by him (Video)

UNIPORT student allegedly sells his k!dney to buy iPhone 14 for his girlfriend

Father almost in tears while babysitting newborn who refuses to sleep at night…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More