Angry father finally reverses curse which he placed on TikTok user who called his child ugly (Video)

A TikTok user, Stewnation has taken to his social media page to publicly reverse the curse he placed on a fellow user.

Stewnation had trended previously for carrying out a diabolical act on social media and cursing a troll on his page for calling his child ugly.

He was greatly upset by this comment so he placed a curse on her but netizens collectively asked him to forgive her.

In a recent video, he said:

“I forgive you with all my heart. May God bless you with all your heart desire, amen”.

He added that he had nothing against the troll and that he had forgiven her with his whole heart.

He broke an egg on the road as a symbol that the curse was broken and netizens went ahead to commend him for having the heart to forgive.

