Apprentice wins N16 million through sports betting, boss requests N8 million

A boy has just landed a huge fortune through a betting platform but this blessing came with a controversy causing an uproar online.

An apprentice at Alaba market played a game and was lucky to win a whopping 16 million naira, but his boss wants a share in the win.

The boss believes he is entitled to fifty percent of the money his apprentice won through betting.

The boy gave him the 50% which is 8 million naira and netizens expressed mixed reactions towards this.

Some stated that the boss was right by asking for 50% while others insisted that it was wrong for the man to feel entitled.

The tweet read:

“So this boy who is currently undergoing his Apprenticeship with oga at Alaba market won 16 million naira on BET and his boss requested he shared the money into 2. Meaning his boss goes with 8million. I hear the market people supported his boss so he had to oblige.”

