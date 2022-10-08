TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Don Jazzy, threw a burial party for his late mother, Indian pocolo and most singers signed to the Mavin’s record were present amongst other celebrities.

Easy to spot out was Ayra star who paired her traditional dress with silver boots and it came out very stunning.

Netizens applauded her ability to pull off the style and gushed over her in the comments.

Sadly, they dragged Boy Spyce for not dressing up properly to the event and also asked several questions about why Rema always refuses to show up for occasions.

They claimed that Boy spyce was looking like Ayra star’s handbag and felt that Rema was too proud because whenever there is an event that involves Marvin’s record, he always failed to show up.

See video here:

 

