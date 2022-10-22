Cybernauts dig out old post of Peggy Ovire saying Igbo men are the most unromantic men on earth

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Cybernauts have discovered an old post by well-known Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire in which she described Igbo guys as the least romantic group of men on earth.

It may be recalled that it was said the actress is set to tie the conjugal knot with Freddie Leonard, a fellow thespian.

Her fiancé, Freddie, is interestingly from Anambra, and Nigerians haven’t wasted any time bringing up what she said about Igbo guys two years ago.

“Igbo Men are the Most Unromantic Set of Men in the World. Am in my House, come & beat Me.”

In reaction, Ejiofor Oge wrote: “Yes she said this 2020. And so, now we are in 2022. And my brother has come to prove her wrong. Nnem enjoy every bit of your man. I welcome you into our state of romance. For whom you have found is different from other igbo men.”

cathyblue_officia: ” Las las na still the same Igbo man wey dey unromantic, na who you later fall for “

