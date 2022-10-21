Actor Frederick Leonard to wed colleague, Peggy Ovire this year

The wedding of Nigerian actor Frederick Leonard and his actress fiancée Peggy Ovire is scheduled for the following month.

According to LIB, the couple, who recently made their love public, will wed on November 19.

It may be recalled that on Friday afternoon, Fredrick revealed that his partner was Peggy, in a birthday message to her.

Following the development, the Nollywood actor and actress will hold their wedding ceremony in Warri, Delta state, LIB reports.

In a video Frederick posted on his Instagram page a few hours after the earlier post, they could be seen engaging in some PDA.

See the clip below:

Meanwhile, in his birthday message to Peggy, the actor noted that his love for her remains constant.

Freddie wrote; “To Have n To Hold. To Love n To Cherish. In Good Times and in All Times. Through The Years, My Love For You Has Remained Constant. Look How Far We’ve Come Baby.

It’s Your Birthday Today and So the World Celebrates You. But Our Love.. I Will Celebrate Always. Happy Birthday @peggyovire My Baby My Valentine.. I LOVE YOU ❤️”