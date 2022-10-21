Davido storms Benin for Israel DMW’s white wedding

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer, Davido has stormed Benin to support his employee and friend, Israel DMW aka Israel Afeare.

It would be recalled that the logistics manager of the singer had held his traditional marriage yesterday and the singer as well as other DMW crew were absent.

Israel had taken to his social media page to share stunning images and videos from his traditional marriage while wishing himself a happy married life.

He shared a clip of Sheila, his wife, flaunting her engagement ring.

“And she said yes,” he captioned the video.

“From a simple dinner to an engagement night,” his fiancée-turned-wife said in the clip.

However, in a recent post, the socialite has revealed that Davido has arrived Benin for his white wedding.

