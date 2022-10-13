TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Fans of winner of BBNaija Level Up edition Ijeoma Josephina Otabor aka Phyna are planning a surprise party for their fave and have called for financial support.

The invitation was posted alongside the call for financial contributions for the surprise party to show love to their winner but this didn’t go down well with some Netizens.

They queried the act of calling for financial assistance for someone who won the sum of 100 million naira just last week.

The post read:

“We’re planning a big surprise for Phyna, these are accounts to donate to support this movement. Please retweet this for everyone to see! PHYNA IS AN ASSET TO BRANDS

MULTITALENTED PHYNA.” 

Some netizens claimed that it didn’t make any sense for them to contribute money when she already had stacks of cash cooling in her bank account.

