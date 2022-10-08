TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lasisi Elenu queries heavily pregnant fiancée as she drives to…

Corp member bids farewell to old man whose photo he sold as NFT…

Nigerian man cries back to his wife after getting dumped by side…

France-based show promoter laments after Portable failed to show up for event due to visa denial (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian show promoter living in Europe has accused controversial singer Portable of sabotaging a music event she organized in the European country.

The lady stated that she had booked him for a show in France, but he was unable to attend due to a visa denial from the embassy.

READ ALSO

They want to ruin my career – Portable cries over N12…

Pastor secures international passports, flight tickets for…

According to her, Portable was speaking Yoruba when he went to the embassy to get his visa processed, which caused his application to be rejected.

She lamented about the amount she spent to organise the show and noted that she has gotten into serious debt as a result of the artiste’s nonappearance.

In a video posted on social media, the promoter wondered what she would do about repaying the money and pacifying attendees who were eager to see Portable.

It’s surprising that she claimed he was denied visa to France because just last week, the Zazuu star shared photos and videos of himself with Young John in Paris.

Watch clip below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lasisi Elenu queries heavily pregnant fiancée as she drives to filling station…

Corp member bids farewell to old man whose photo he sold as NFT for over N1m

Nigerian man cries back to his wife after getting dumped by side chick whom he…

Ooni of Ife set to marry two more wives this October, meet his new wives…

Woman welcomes baby girl after her only child prayed for siblings (Video)

Lady changes her mind as husband-to-be hides under the table after armed robbers…

Man expresses shock after seeing the hair his girlfriend collected N30k to make…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Sheggz was so sweet to me in the house, he was misunderstood”…

France-based show promoter laments after Portable failed to show up for event…

“I saw you die in accident” – Little girl stops mother from…

“You dey there dey play love” – Traders tackle man whose goods…

Netizens slam Petty Mike for attending Don Jazzy’s mum’s burial with ladies…

Davido confirms plan to marry Chioma in 2023 (Video)

They want to ruin my career – Portable cries over N12 million law suit

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More