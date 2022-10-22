A funny video making the rounds online shows the moment Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW was caught dozing off.

In the video, a man who was documenting asked him of his wife’s name but he had already dozed off.

He jolted back to reality after hearing the man’s voice, but he couldn’t recall his wife’s name again.

He had to gesture towards her to respond to the man. His wife looked absolutely dazzling and some netizens claimed she was looking like Davido’s babymama, Chef Chioma.

Social media users found the scenario very funny and joked that it was impossible for Isreal whom they fondly called juju to have high blood pressure because he was always feeling so sleepy.

See video here: