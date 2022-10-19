“Hitting number 1 on the charts is hard” – Blaqbonez laments days after bragging

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Renowned rapper, Emeka Akumefule, better known as Blaqbonez has stated that it’s really hard to secure the top spot on music charts.

The “Back in Uni” crooner lamented over this in a post shared on his official Twitter page, days after bragging and making a comparative analysis between himself and Afrobeats singer, WizKid.

After the song’s debut, Blaqbonez boasted that he would be able to top Big Wiz and reach number 1, but the Haba crooner noticed that his boastful claim had no effect.

After that, he urged his followers to keep streaming the song because simply being in the Top 10 was insufficient.

The musician wrote; ”Omo number 1 hard o. damn it. after all my mouth

Top 10 is not enough guys. Keep streaming 😭😭😭”

