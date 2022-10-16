How a customer stole my phone when I was an apprentice at Computer Village – Ruger

Ruger, a popular Nigerian musician, has shared the story of how his phone was stolen when he was working at Computer Village in Lagos State.

The ‘Girlfriend’ crooner said that he had just graduated from secondary school and he got a job as an apprentice for a phone technician.

In an interview with Susan Pwajok on Glitch Africa’s “Surviving Lagos” podcast series, Ruger disclosed that a client who came in for repairs also stole his phone.

The artiste said that the man came to their store to get his phone fixed, but his employer left to go buy an item, leaving just the two of them.

He said that he noticed the customer kept admiring his phone, and he eventually told Ruger that he liked the device. After sometime, he indicated interest in eating shawarma, and Ruger informed him that there was a place that sold nearby.

He gave Ruger N1,000 and asked to help him buy the shawarma, saying he could also buy for himself. He had the intention of pocketing the remaining N500 and just buying one shawarma for the man.

However, when he left the shop, he returned to see that the man had disappeared with his phone.

The singer said that his former boss revealed that he met the man as he was going home and he said he would return later.

Watch the video below: