A girl named Lilbrat on TikTok has disclosed to netizens her reason for not allowing her brother marry the woman of his choice.

She complained that the girl had an attitude and always refused to cook to her taste as a future sister-in-law.

She narrated:

“My bro told us his new gf is coming to stay for the weekend, from asaba because we haven’t seen her before. so she came. this was her, she was really small I was shocked.

But she said she’s 19 years old. I don’t care her age cos I don’t like her. The next day she said she doesn’t want to eat eba, so she gave me money to go and buy spaghetti and the rest ingredients, you can imagine her sending me message.

I went cos she’s my brother’s gf. when I get to the shop there was spaghetti, buh I decided to buy twist because I don’t like spaghetti that much. I bought it cause the two are almost the same. since she’s my brother’s girl let her cook so I can taste her food.

So I bought the twist instead of the spaghetti. hopefully she will understand why I made the decision to buy the twist. on getting home I explained to her. you can see the way she was looking at me. she was angry.

I don’t know who she’s angry at. better not be me. so Ithrew it in the floor for her. later that evening she packed her things and she said she’s going back that since she came we have been giving her attitude. I was happy when she left cos I cannot watch my brother marry such person.”

