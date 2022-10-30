TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Emotional moment bride’s brother who’s been abroad for six years…

“Very fine and neat”: Pry 6 boy with fine handwriting…

“No child, no husband” – Alleged single 40-year-old…

How will you cheat on me with a guy that drives 2007 Camry whereas I own 2012 Lexus – Man slams girlfriend (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian man was caught on camera arguing with his girlfriend after she allegedly cheated on him.

After discovering she wasn’t faithful, he allegedly sent a soldier to her house to retrieve the iPhone he had purchased for her.

They were all inside a car driving to an unknown location and arguing about who was at fault in a video that surfaced on social media platforms.

READ ALSO

Man forcefully collects items he gifted his woman after…

Mum breaks down in tears after her 16-yr-old son spent her…

The man pondered what women desire as he expressed surprise at how she chose to betray his love and trust despite everything he does to pamper and care for her.

What perplexed him the most was that the man she cheated on him with allegedly drives a 2007 Toyota Camry, whereas he drives a 2012 Lexus.

The girl, however, denied cheating and she saw his action as an overreaction to an unsubstantiated claim.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Emotional moment bride’s brother who’s been abroad for six years made surprise…

“Very fine and neat”: Pry 6 boy with fine handwriting like a…

“No child, no husband” – Alleged single 40-year-old lady cries out…

Drama as Davido unfollows his second babymama, Amanda, weeks after unfollowing…

Sweet moment a pilot proposed to his girlfriend inside a plane (Video)

“I’m patiently waiting for my turn, sir” – Nkechi Blessing…

“She was never married to Anthony; the traditional marriage was staged” – Close…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

How will you cheat on me with a guy that drives 2007 Camry whereas I own 2012…

Shippers gift Sheggz and Bella N1M each after being spotted as couple for the…

My fiancé hasn’t dropped any money – Nigerian lady calls off wedding three days…

Wizkid shares lovely family photo with Jada Pollock and son, Zion

“It is well with my bank account”- Lady laments after paying 10k for…

“I’m patiently waiting for my turn, sir” – Nkechi Blessing…

“I’m not interested in Headies, I received plenty awards in school”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More