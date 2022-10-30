How will you cheat on me with a guy that drives 2007 Camry whereas I own 2012 Lexus – Man slams girlfriend (Video)

A young Nigerian man was caught on camera arguing with his girlfriend after she allegedly cheated on him.

After discovering she wasn’t faithful, he allegedly sent a soldier to her house to retrieve the iPhone he had purchased for her.

They were all inside a car driving to an unknown location and arguing about who was at fault in a video that surfaced on social media platforms.

The man pondered what women desire as he expressed surprise at how she chose to betray his love and trust despite everything he does to pamper and care for her.

What perplexed him the most was that the man she cheated on him with allegedly drives a 2007 Toyota Camry, whereas he drives a 2012 Lexus.

The girl, however, denied cheating and she saw his action as an overreaction to an unsubstantiated claim.

