“I dey trip for this guy, but i dont know if he has sense or not” Social media influencer, Amanda Chisom cries out

Social media influencer, Amanda Chisom in a fresh post reveals her love interest in Nollywood actor, Enyinna Nwigwe.

Taking to her Facebook page, the influencer stated he is everything he wants in a man including the fact he has her physical preference.

She went further and revealed she is fine if he has a sense or not, the most important thing is that she loves him.

Enyinna Nwigwe is a Nigerian actor, producer, and entrepreneur. He is best known for playing Nonso in The Wedding Party 2 and playing Tamuno in Black November.

“I dey trip for this guy sha. As in he is my physical spec, whether he has sense is what I don’t know.” she wrote.

