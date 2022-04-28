I don’t mind being Yul Edochie’s third wife – Amanda Chisom spills

Amanda Chisom, a blogger, has declared that she has no objection to being the third wife of renowned Nigerian actor Yul Edochie.

Netizens have dragged Yul Edochie, who already has four children with his first wife, May Yul-Edochie, stating, ‘May suffered with Yul when he had nothing but has decided to go for a second wife.’

Many people were taken aback when Yul Edochie married a second wife, Judy Austin Moghalu, and announced the birth of a baby boy. Amanda Chisom, a well-known blogger, has also reacted to the news.

Reacting to the news, Amanda Chisom disclosed that she doesn’t mind becoming Edochie’s 3rd wife. ‘I don’t know if he needs a third wife because his vice na agbakam us and if the song will look this fine, I am in’, she wotre.

