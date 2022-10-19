“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates how she escaped carrying ‘ebo’ for ex-lover

An Instagram hair vendor with the handle @hairbybims has narrated how she escaped helping her lover engage in rituals.

She narrated that her ex begged her to do a ritual called “carrying ebo” in native lingua but she refused.

Some netizens had claimed to have innocently engaged in this illicit act for the sake of love.

Bims shared her story in response to a post which claimed that ladies who do ‘ebo’ for their lovers become mentally ill at specified periods of the year.

In her words:

“This Ebo thing is for real, how men will beg their wives to carry ebo for them. Thank God I refused to carry for my ex, my enemy for don dey run mad every market day😢. It’s really sad 😔.”

