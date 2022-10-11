I want all your money to enter my account – Phyno makes wish at his birthday party (Video)

Hip-hop artist Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, better known as Phyno, made an unique birthday wish from his friends.

On October 9, 2022, the celebrated musician became 36 years old, and to celebrate, he hosted a gathering for his closest friends.

Oil millionaire Jowizaza was seen in a video that Phyno posted on his Instagram account as one of the attendees.

As soon as it was time to cut the cake, Phyno got to his feet and hoped that all the wealth his wealthy friends own would be transferred to his bank account. Everyone started laughing, and some people said it was a good wish.

Phyno had earlier uploaded a photo to celebrate his special day and wrote; ”I felt the love yesterday!!! Thank you all ❤️. New music soon 👀 #BBO”

Watch the video below: