TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My daughters are beginning to dig into my past life – Mercy…

Man narrates how cheating girlfriend announced her wedding via…

“He dey deceive us with crossdressing” –…

I want all your money to enter my account – Phyno makes wish at his birthday party (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Hip-hop artist Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, better known as Phyno, made an unique birthday wish from his friends.

On October 9, 2022, the celebrated musician became 36 years old, and to celebrate, he hosted a gathering for his closest friends.

Oil millionaire Jowizaza was seen in a video that Phyno posted on his Instagram account as one of the attendees.

READ ALSO

“It’s been 4years of total bliss my baby” – Ned…

Regina Daniels celebrates 22nd birthday with stunning photos

As soon as it was time to cut the cake, Phyno got to his feet and hoped that all the wealth his wealthy friends own would be transferred to his bank account. Everyone started laughing, and some people said it was a good wish.

Phyno had earlier uploaded a photo to celebrate his special day and wrote; ”I felt the love yesterday!!! Thank you all ❤️. New music soon 👀 #BBO”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My daughters are beginning to dig into my past life – Mercy Johnson cries…

Man narrates how cheating girlfriend announced her wedding via WhatsApp group…

“He dey deceive us with crossdressing” – Netizens drag James…

“It’s been 4years of total bliss my baby” – Ned Nwoko celebrates his…

Man imports container house from China, installs it on his land to become fine…

Regina Daniels celebrates 22nd birthday with stunning photos

Moment Nurse slapped male doctor and he retaliated with two slaps (video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I want all your money to enter my account – Phyno makes wish at his birthday…

“I’m man enough; bring your girlfriend and find out” – James Brown fumes…

Businessman gifts little Obidient girl N500,000 cash (Video)

House help cries in fear as her boss flies her in an aeroplane for the first…

30-year-old childless woman arrested after stealing baby from hospital

Man narrates how he found out that his girlfriend already held traditional…

Why I am still scared of my mother – Toke Makinwa opens up

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More