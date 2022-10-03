Sandra Onyemezir of MrsSandraO clothing brand has revealed that she was the one who made Big Brother Naija winner Phyna’s dress.

She recorded this as yet another achievement since she got to dress the winner and two other housemates who made it to the top six, Chi chi and Daniella.

She also revealed that the dress had some diamonds on them, consequently making the dress to cost approximately seven hundred thousand naira.

When asked about the inspiration behind making the dress she said:

“I wanted to create a show-stopping dress befitting for the winner and the other female finalists. I’m grateful to my team and everyone at the atelier as all hands were on deck to bring our designs to life as we had little time to get their dresses ready. We started working on them a few days to the final.”

See video here: