IVD’s alleged girlfriend, Tasha Amos shares result of her HIV test as she issues out a disclaimer (Photos)

Tasha Amos, one of the alleged girlfriends of celebrity businessman, Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna popularly known as IVD has spoken out.

A particular blogger identified her as one of the many girlfriends of the businessman after learning of Bimbo’s passing.

Nigerians surely flood her Instagram page with degrading comments. The entrepreneur and socialite was mercilessly dragged online.

Tasha spoke up and gave an explanation.

In response to the accusations made against her, Tasha said she has nothing to do with them.

Bloggers should exercise caution when sharing information, she advised, as their accusations will only make the family’s pain worsen.

To shut down allegations of being HIV positive, Tasha showed off her HIV results, which confirmed that she was negative.

“Disclaimer!!!

I will usually not talk about issues like this but for the face, it bothers around life and death. I will like to state for the records I have nothing to do with all these allegations leveled against me. Making claims & allegations without substantial evidence but only ill intended motives will only worsen the pain of the family that have lost their loved ones. Please be guided accordingly. Thank you”.