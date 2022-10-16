TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I will be 30 next year, no marriage, no child, I always go to…

“Sotey I dey carry sacrifice for you; stupid me” — Chats of late…

Nigerian man gifts his lover brand new car and N1 million cash…

IVD’s alleged girlfriend, Tasha Amos shares result of her HIV test as she issues out a disclaimer (Photos)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Tasha Amos, one of the alleged girlfriends of celebrity businessman, Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna popularly known as IVD has spoken out.

A particular blogger identified her as one of the many girlfriends of the businessman after learning of Bimbo’s passing.

Nigerians surely flood her Instagram page with degrading comments. The entrepreneur and socialite was mercilessly dragged online.

READ ALSO

“Sotey I dey carry sacrifice for you; stupid me” — Chats of…

Rico Swavey’s management speaks out, gives update on his…

Tasha spoke up and gave an explanation.

In response to the accusations made against her, Tasha said she has nothing to do with them.

Bloggers should exercise caution when sharing information, she advised, as their accusations will only make the family’s pain worsen.

To shut down allegations of being HIV positive, Tasha showed off her HIV results, which confirmed that she was negative.

“Disclaimer!!!

I will usually not talk about issues like this but for the face, it bothers around life and death. I will like to state for the records I have nothing to do with all these allegations leveled against me. Making claims & allegations without substantial evidence but only ill intended motives will only worsen the pain of the family that have lost their loved ones. Please be guided accordingly. Thank you”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I will be 30 next year, no marriage, no child, I always go to bed in tears” —…

“Sotey I dey carry sacrifice for you; stupid me” — Chats of late IVD’s wife,…

Nigerian man gifts his lover brand new car and N1 million cash (Video)

“His friend and a good samaritan recorded the video” – Hospital where Rico…

Man angrily kicks girlfriend out of his house for cheating again despite…

We suspect they took a blood covenant – Late Bimbo’s brother reveals how her…

Nigerians react as IVD finally breaks silence, tells his side of the story with…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

IVD’s alleged girlfriend, Tasha Amos shares result of her HIV test as she issues…

“How God kept my baby alive in my womb for 8hrs after I almost died on the way…

How a customer stole my phone when I was an apprentice at Computer Village –…

Man angrily kicks girlfriend out of his house for cheating again despite…

“Sotey I dey carry sacrifice for you; stupid me” — Chats of late IVD’s wife,…

Rico Swavey’s management speaks out, gives update on his burial arrangements

We suspect they took a blood covenant – Late Bimbo’s brother reveals how her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More