Nigerian singer, Davido, has sent netizens gushing over a new video with babymama, Chioma sharing a kiss at a club.

The duo have been giving Nigerians contents back-to-back. Some people however expressed confusion on whether or not they’re back together but this time, the couple showed some level of certainty regarding their relationship.

Some people however believe that Davido is using this to chase clout or trend for an upcoming project.

Others are hoping that he will stay faithful to Chioma since he seems to be very happy when he’s with her.

Some die-hard fans of the singer shockingly noted that they have been praying fervently ever since their last break up for the couple to get back together as a family.

There has still been no words from either of the couple about their relationship.

See video here: