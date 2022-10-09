TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Don Jazzy finally reacts to Pretty Mike’s appearance at his…

Man dumps girlfriend days after telling her ‘you mean the world…

Ayra Starr rocks silver boots with native as Mavin stars storm…

Jubilation as Davido and his babymama Chioma lock lips (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Davido, has sent netizens gushing over a new video with babymama, Chioma sharing a kiss at a club.

The duo have been giving Nigerians contents back-to-back. Some people however expressed confusion on whether or not they’re back together but this time, the couple showed some level of certainty regarding their relationship.

Some people however believe that Davido is using this to chase clout or trend for an upcoming project.

READ ALSO

“I was just doing the Lord’s work” – Man…

“No dey put mouth for man and woman matter”…

Others are hoping that he will stay faithful to Chioma since he seems to be very happy when he’s with her.

Some die-hard fans of the singer shockingly noted that they have been praying fervently ever since their last break up for the couple to get back together as a family.

There has still been no words from either of the couple about their relationship.

See video here:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Don Jazzy finally reacts to Pretty Mike’s appearance at his mother’s…

Man dumps girlfriend days after telling her ‘you mean the world to me’

Ayra Starr rocks silver boots with native as Mavin stars storm Don Jazzy’s…

How I met my sister for the first time inside a bus – Lady narrates

Davido and Chioma step out in style in London, turn down a fan’s bouquet (Video)

Family shows off transformation after relocating to London (Video)

“She never abandoned me” – Lady heartbroken as she finds out…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Jubilation as Davido and his babymama Chioma lock lips (Video)

Ashmusy reveals source of income following allegations of being bankrolled by…

Nkechi Blessing makes new revelation about her past relationship as she shows…

“I will be better without them” – Little girl tells mother to…

MC Oluomo leads five million-man rally for Tinubu in Lagos (Photos and Video)

“Why I am hiding my current boyfriend” – Tonto Dikeh spills as she reacts…

Boy mechanic who displayed brilliance in a viral video set to be awarded a…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More