Entertainment
By Shalom

Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin has reportedly refused to grant her ex-husband, Mr Obasi, access to the two children they had together.

Despite moving in with Nollywood actor Yul, Mr Obasi allegedly continued catering for the welfare of the children but stopped as soon as Yul Edochie paid her bride price.

Cutie_jullss on Instagram, who made a comprehensive allegation on the matter, she said:

“When Judy was 19 and Mr Obasi was 29, Judy moved in with him cuz she got pregnant. Gave birth to their first child [girl] on 20 April 2007. Had their 2nd child on 18 January 2009. Mr Obasi suggested Judy should learn a trade but Judy said she wanted to go back to school. 

So Mr Obasi paid for Judy to write JAMB. Judy did not make good grades. Mr Obasi spent 500 to get IMT, Judy stoped, spent another 100k and 300k all Judy did not want. She wanted to go to Uni. Finally, she got into Uni after another bribe. That was when trouble started. In Uni, Judy who was then married to Mr Obasi met Yul in 2012.” 

The relationship budded until the point when she eloped with Yul Edochie.

“On 27 Dec 2012 the man asked his wife to follow him to an Xmas event, she refused.

He retuned and discovered his wife, Judy had emptied their home and taken the kids. Got info that Yul brought car, parked close to the house and Judy and the kids drove in the car with Yul while the truck that had their belongings follow.”

Mr Obasi however, is not comfortable with leaving his two children with Judy and has requested for custody of the kids but since Yul is more influential, he is having a hard time making his case.

