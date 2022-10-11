Lady calls out husband for buying exactly same gifts for her and his mother

A Nigerian lady who pleaded anonymity has complained about her husband’s behavior towards her.

She explained that her husband has formed a habit of buying the same items for her and his sisters and even his mother.

She claimed that even if she was the only one that requested the item, her husband will go ahead to buy the same item for his mother and sisters, whether they want it or not.

In her words:

“Is this wrong? My husband buys the same gifts he buys for me for sisters and mother. When I ask for something, even if his sister doesn’t ask he will buy 4 of everything. It will now look like we’re all doing & co.

Am I overreacting?

Should I be grateful for the gift? I can’t be sharing gift with a 200 level student. ”

See post here: