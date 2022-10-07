Lady changes her mind as husband-to-be hides under the table after armed robbers invaded his house

A Nigerian lady has expressed her disappointment at her husband-to- be for failing to provide and protect her.

She lamented that he failed to offer to pay for groceries and when the fake armed men she paid to attack them came, he couldn’t defend them.

In her words:

“Please hide my ID. I took my boyfriend of 6 yrs, now fiance to my parents. My mother announced she’s going to market to buy groceries to make us food. To my surprise, my fiance did not offer to pay for it. First red flag.

Then when and robbers I arranged to test him, burst into the house with toy guns, my fiance jumped under the table and started crying that he’s just a visitor.

I love him but I don’t think his husband material. I’m very submissive and I want a man who can provide and protect. Chike please what should I do?”

See post here: