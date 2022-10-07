A man identified as Yemi Gold on TikTok has shared an emotional video of his friend reuniting with his primary school teacher in a very unlikely circumstance.

In the video, the boy and the teacher who now sells rat poison were seen having a conversation from a distance and seemed very happy to see each other again.

The caption of the video said:

“The moment my friend saw his primary school computer teacher selling rat poison. The man could easily recall.”

It was sad to see that the man had gone from being a teacher to a rat poison seller.

Netizens who got emotional went to the comments to share their displeasure.

@Annie Dago: “😭😭😭😭😭😭 💔💔💔💔💔💔 I am crying sapa not be our mate Omo God protect us against Sapa Jésus Christ forbidden the poor in our life 🙏🙏🙏😭😭😭😭.”

@Horlar: “Someone should just ask me to stop watching swears this is just too emotional 🥺🥺🥺🥺.”

See Video here: