Lady reveals she gave her boyfriend N20k out of N400k they got from Skiibii for hair

By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian couple who received a surprise package of N400,000 from Afrobeats artiste, Skiibii have surfaced online with an update on what happened to the money.

It was previously reported that Skiibii gave them the cash after seeing a popular video in which the guy was promising to buy her a wig because he couldn’t currently afford one.

In a new video, the woman admitted that she took N20,000 out of the N400,000 and delivered it to her boyfriend, the person responsible for creating the clip.

Lady dragged for gifting boyfriend over N2 million to buy a…

Lady surprises boyfriend with her entire N2m savings to buy…

She then asked people on social media if the sum she gave him was appropriate using a voiceover by Wizkid.

”I try now, abi I no try?”  the voice asked.

See the clip below:

Reacting, _dann_yy wrote;Na even your bf make u blow 😂

trendstyles_fashion; Madam give am 100k inside…. Wetin be this 😲???

drip.majesty; You too try jare👏in fact over try dey worry you😂😂

josephsteezy; She pay her tithe,God blesd u dearie😂

itsjubass7; You even get mind open that your mouth dey ask stupid question. If it was the other way round, nobody go hear word.

