By Shalom

A lady identified as @Notdojaaa on Twitter has revealed the ridiculous lie a man told her while they dated.

She told this story in response to a tweet where users were asked to tell the wildest lie a man had ever told them.

In her tweet she said:

“Found a kewchie pic in his phone. He told me it belonged to his sister and she only sent it because she was a v!rgin who was about to have s*x for the first time so she wanted his opinion on if it looked good or not. Said they’re just really close like that LMFAO.”

Netizens laughed at her story and mentioned that it was crazy that he chose the path of !ncest of all lies to be told.

