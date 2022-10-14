TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

The video of late reality TV star, Rico Swavey being recorded at a hospital he was admitted has attracted backlash from the government.

Netizens were not pleased the nurses who recorded instead of swinging into action to save his life as they knew fully well that he was just involved in a ghastly motor accident.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso however, stated that the hospital does not belong to the government.

He told PUNCH that the state has started an investigation into the unprofessional behavior of nurses that appeared in the viral video.

He said:

“That hospital is not a government hospital; we have started an investigation into the unprofessional conduct of those who appeared in that video.”

 

