Little girl who joined Obidient rally reportedly gets scholarship, mum receives new house

By Ezie Innocent

After taking part in a demonstration in support of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, Chioma Success and her mother have experienced a good fortune.

You may recall that the young girl garnered attention due to display of passion and fervor during the rally that held last week.

When the woman was subsequently interrogated, she admitted that she is a single mother who is unaware of her child’s paternity.

A new report claimed that the young child and her mother had been given a newly furnished apartment days after her story made news.

She reportedly received a $5,500 (N2.3 million) offer from Peter Obi’s backers in the diaspora to launch a business.

This was posted on Twitter by Dinokaysman, a political analyst, who also stated that the girl had received scholarship offers up to the university level.

He wrote; “Baby Chioma and mother receives well furnished flat and $5,500 from OBIdient diasporans & 100k naira, equally received scholarship to University level. Money is for the mother to start a business. Baby Chioma is the poster girl of our Presidential campaign.”

