By Shalom

A Nigerian man has called out his girlfriend over her choice of clothes whenever he invites guests over.

He lamented that his girlfriend always wears short things, especially when his friends are around.

He asked her why and she said she wanted his friends to see what he was enjoying.

Calling out his girlfriend, the bothered man told Joro Olomofin:

“My girlfriend wearing sk*mpy clothes and I don’t like it. I’ve cautioned her several times especially when my guys are coming over to my place. Everytime I say someone is coming to the house she go just run go change from bubu gown to something wey go show her brezz and y*nsh. 

And what is funny is that when me and her dey house alone she nor dey wear all those exposing cloth o. E go be like say she dey dress go deeper life. Is only when I have visitors she go dey happy to show body. 

She say she dey dress like that so my guys go see wetin I dey enjoy. Which Kain talk be that?!!!!!! Wetin I carry out for house abeg. Help me reason am.”

 

