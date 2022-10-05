Naira Marley’s boys attacked me because I asked to change manager – Mohbad cries out from hospital

Popular singer and Marlian music signee, Mohbad was allegedly assaulted by a bunch of young men loyal to his employer Naira Marley, is now in the hospital.

He said that Naira Marley sent his thugs after him just to fight him after he asked for a manager change.

Mohbad claims that his manager objected to the choice because the founder of Marlian Music is his brother.

The performer posted videos of the wounds he received as a result of the attack on various body parts.

The “Ko Por Ke” crooner alleged that Naira watched them beat him without intervening.

He claimed that due to internal damage, a CT scan had to be performed on him at the hospital.

The musician pleaded for assistance on his Twitter page, claiming that he is sober and not drunk and that no one should accept any statement made by the label that he was high when making the accusation.

Mohbad wrote; ”Just because I want to change my manager which is their brother, see what they did to me at Marlian House.

I’m not high oo cos that what Dey always say just to die down everything. World pls help me oo. I’m dying inside. I’m at the hospital for a CT Scan for head impact and chest X-ray as a result of the assault.

I had the meeting clearheaded and without any dr*g influence too. Everything he said on the live video is a blatant lie. This isn’t the first time. The last video was made out to look like I was high or overreacting. My life is being severely threatened.”