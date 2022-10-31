Ned Nwoko raises speculation about reunion with wife, Laila Charani

Nigerian philanthropist and businessman, Ned Nwoko has hinted at reconciliation with his estranged wife, Laila Charani, a year after she filed for divorce.

The Moroccan beauty queen had announced her divorce from Nwoko on November 1, 2021, after she had already unfollowed Ned and her co-wife Regina Daniels on Instagram. Laila had left the marriage with her last child, Sultan

She went ahead to pack her things, return to her home country, Morocco and deleted all her Instagram posts.

After ten months, she shared a photo of herself with the billionaire businessman and their kids and tendered a public apology to him.

On Monday, October 31, 2022, Ned shared a photo of Regina’s son Moon Nwoko and Laila’s son Sultan Nwoko holding hands and having fun at his house.

He captioned the post;

“Moon and Sultan having fun.”

