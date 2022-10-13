“Nigeria has killed this young man” – Uti Nwachukwu reacts to Rico Swavey’s death

Uti Nwachukwu, a media personality, has reacted to the shocking death of Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey, who died in a car accident.

Recall that TheinfoNG reported the death of BBNaija reality star, Rico Swavey.

He had sustained injuries in the aftermath of a road accident in the Lekki/ Ajah area of Lagos state.

However, he passed on in the early hours of Thursday, October 13, hours after another BB Naija, Tobi Bakre started the Campaign to raise funds for his treatment.

Following the news of the death of the reality star, Uti Nwachukwu claimed that Nigeria killed the young man who is only 29 years old.

Taking to his Instagram page, Uti Nwachukwu wrote, “I will Remember you.

The min I was told, the first thing I said was – Nigeria has killed him 💔 My friend said – You don’t know the extent of the damage. I Said broooo!!! Nigeria has killed this young man!! 🤬 This gentle soul wey no ever get issue with people! Always smiling and ready to be helpful! Chai!!💔

He was sad … I WAS ANGRY!

The video is out !!! NIGERIA AS USUAL has taken another good person from us! THAT HOSPITAL MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE! – LAUGHING AND RECORDING AN ACCIDENT VICTIM THAT NEEDED URGENT INTERVENTION??!!! LETTING THIS MAN JUST LAY THERE HELPLESSLY ??!!!!!! naaaa naaaa!!! NOR BE OUR LEADERS DO US. NA US DE US!!! The evil and apathy in voice of the man recording and laughing – ur time is coming BRO!!!

••

I AM ANGRY!! WE ARE ANGRY !!🤬 … RIP SHD NEVER BE BESIDE YOUR NAME AT THIS TIME OF UR LIFE MAN! 💔

GOD SAW IT HAPPEN AND KNOWS WHY IT WAS ALLOWED TO HAPPEN 🙏🏾 .

••

May you rest peacefully in the Bossom of the Almighty away from the WICKED EVIL COUNTRY / WORLD.

••

May Jehovah Console your family and Loved ones RICO.. This one HURT DEEP.”