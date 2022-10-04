TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Singer Davido’s cousin, Clarks Adeleke, celebrated his birthday and Chioma, Davido’s baby mama footed the bill of a whopping 1.9 million naira.

He expressed shock as he made a video of the bill and Chioma who was uncomfortable with the camera on her face. Chioma quickly asked him to stop the video and he listened to her but still shared the video online.

Netizens noticed this and didn’t fail to mention that in the comments.

Some of them read:

Fabulosgloria: “y’all need to stop putting camera on this woman’s face. She doesn’t want all this publicity and y’all keep finding ways to put her online. At this point this so becoming harassment. Let the girl live.” 

Nuliques: “They need to stop filming her and using her for clout. It seems she isn’t comfortable with the camera on her all the time.”

See video here:

 

