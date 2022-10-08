“Poverty mentality” – Man dragged through the mud for tattooing ’30BG’ on his forehead (Video)

A fan of international music star Davido Adeleke is facing severe backlash after getting a ’30BG’ tattoo on his forehead.

This comes after the singer presented his crew with more than 20 customized 30BG diamond pendants.

However, a middle-aged man making the rounds on social media inked the 30 Billion Gang insignia on his forehead.

Netizens slammed the decision to get such a tattoo as desperate and poverty-driven.

One Matilda James wrote, “Mumu group wat dem no add you person way get group no tattoo am for head 40 years old man.”

Princess Eko wrote, “Poverty will make you do and undo”

“I don’t want to hear that the ink they used is fake o ehn ehn” another social media user commented.

Watch the video below …