Fidelis Anosike, media executive and husband of popular Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, was spotted in a very cute video with his sister in-law.

Fidelis Anosike who is currently in the United Kingdom is spending some quality time with family and that was when he got to take the video with his wife’s sister.

He shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption “with my lovely sister in law @doreenen.”

Doreen equally reposted on her page which she captioned “With my dearest & lovely Brother in law @fidelisanosike.”

Netizens gushed over the cute moment they both posted and they rushed to repost as well.

They also didn’t forget to point out the striking resemblance between Rita Dominic and her sister.

See post here: