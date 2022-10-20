TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Drama as man discovers on wedding day that his wife-to-be has 4…

Man creates scene in bank after N1.7M reportedly vanished from…

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after…

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s husband shares video with wife’s sister

Entertainment
By Shalom

Fidelis Anosike, media executive and husband of popular Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, was spotted in a very cute video with his sister in-law.

Fidelis Anosike who is currently in the United Kingdom is spending some quality time with family and that was when he got to take the video with his wife’s sister.

He shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption “with my lovely sister in law @doreenen.”

READ ALSO

Dorathy reacts after being slammed over video of BBNaija…

Lady shocked as she shares video of 94-year-old grandfather…

Doreen equally reposted on her page which she captioned “With my dearest & lovely Brother in law @fidelisanosike.”

Netizens gushed over the cute moment they both posted and they rushed to repost as well.

They also didn’t forget to point out the striking resemblance between Rita Dominic and her sister.

See post here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Drama as man discovers on wedding day that his wife-to-be has 4 kids (Video)

Man creates scene in bank after N1.7M reportedly vanished from his account…

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after losing official…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress Chioma Chukwuka…

Man in pains as he attends friend’s wedding only to see the bride is his…

Alleged Ebo: Video of IVD’s late wife, Bimbo walking barefooted at market…

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates how she escaped…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s husband shares video with wife’s sister

Dorathy reacts after being slammed over video of BBNaija stars drinking in…

Wizkid and manager, Jada P, welcome 2nd child (Photo)

“This is so insensitive” — Speculations trail Rico Swavey’s candlelight…

Apprentice wins N16 million through sports betting, boss requests N8 million

“She no won enter lift with black man”- Basketmouth shares his encounter with a…

Alleged Ebo: Video of IVD’s late wife, Bimbo walking barefooted at market…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More