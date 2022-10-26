TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Popular Socialite and fourth baby mama of Ubi Franklin, Sandra Iheuwa has cried out over how her husband, Stanley Maduka has neglected her.

She took to her Instagram to complain in details about how Stanley has shown nothing but hatred to her and the son they had together.

She shared a screenshot of when she contacted him on account of their son’s health and he resorted to insulting her instead.

Sandra has also complained that despite the fact that he treats them both that way, he has also applied for a divorce and is seeking custody of the child.

In her words:

“You never loved me and your son because no man who had love for his wife will ever treat a woman this way. I suffered while I was pregnant till I gave birth and not once have you ever provided me for your son or asked to see him.”

