Chaos as husband nabs his wife in popular singer’s car

An online video depicts a man making a fuss after discovering his wife in a car with the well-known Cameroonian singer Longue Longue.

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday, October 16 in Yaounde’s Mvog Atangana Mballa area.

It was gathered from local media that the wife had informed her husband that she would be traveling a day before she arrived home.

However, a family member who had gone to the market to buy items for his children’s meals was startled to see the woman with Longue Longue.

The husband could be seen struggling to get his wife out of the singer’s scarlet automobile in the viral video.

At the same time, Longue continued to disparage the husband of his mistress.

“Your mother! Your mother! “ he said in French.

Longue Longue was booed by onlookers who had gathered to observe the dramatic incident since he exhibited no signs of regret.

Watch the video below;