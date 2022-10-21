“She don start again” – Reactions as Nkechi Blessing hints at engagement

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has sparked reactions online as she reveals that her man wants to start a forever thing with her.

Recall that sometime in April, the actress’ relationship with popular politician, Falegan David Opeyemi had collapsed, with an episode of public revelations about each other ensuing.

Months after going through her messy break up with her ex- lover, she revealed her new man who appears to be a much younger man.

In a new post she made on her official Instagram page, she has revealed that her man wants to start a forever thing with her.

Netizens have wondered whether her boyfriend is set to pop the question on her.

See some reactions gathered from social media users:

