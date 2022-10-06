TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Miney Princey on TikTok has posted an emotional video of his return from the war after being away from his mum for 7 years.

It was a very emotional moment between him and mum as she was reunited with her son whom thought was dead.

The video was captioned:

“My mother thought I had died in the war, she hasn’t seen me in seven years. She had given up hope of ever seeing me again.” 

Some Netizens didn’t believe the story as they questioned why he didn’t try to contact his family while others prayed for the same blessing of being able to reunite with their families.

@Monica Smith: “It happens. It’s possible let not judge but just be thrilled he’s home and alive . They are happy he’s happy and that’s all that matters”

@likklediva: “emotional🥺 but i dnt think the caption is real why didn’t you let her know you were ok and alive all seven yrs🤔”

See video here:

@mineyprinceyzhakkyloven

#militaryhomecoming #surprise military🇱🇷My mother thought I died in the war, she hasn’t seen me for 7 years.She had given up hope of ever seeing me again.

♬ You Are The Reason – Calum Scott

 

