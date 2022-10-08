“Sheggz was so sweet to me in the house, he was misunderstood” – Bella

One of the top three finalists of the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Bella, has come out to say that her lover in the house was misunderstood.

She blamed his inability to communicate decently on the fact that he lives in the UK and the way people who live in the UK speak is different from the way people in Nigeria speak.

She added that they were both vulnerable and both of them may have done some things out of anger or jealousy as lovers.

She said that sheggz was sweet to her in the house and never really did anything to hurt her as she had even told him severally that a lot of things he said were greatly misunderstood.

