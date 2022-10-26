A slay queen in Abuja has been nabbed for taking items from six different shops and paying with fake credit alerts.

She was caught right after she paid for a perfume worth 68 thousand naira with this same fake credit alert.

According to a source,

“This happened in Abuja. She bought dresses worth N100k+ from a vendor, clothings and shoes from another shop and also hairs from another shop. We all discovered she used fake bank alerts to purchase those items. When she was caught, she claimed to have a twin sister who has been the one buying stuff from vendors with the fake alert.”

In the video, the angry vendors wanted to beat her up as netizens also told stories of how they have been duped like this by even male customers.

