Sweet moment a pilot proposed to his girlfriend inside a plane (Video)

A beautiful video has captured the moment a pilot proposed to the love of his life inside an aeroplane.

In the heartwarming video, the pilot made an announcement telling everyone on the flight about his intentions for his woman.

Shortly after making the announcement, he moved over to the lady putting on a red dress and bent down on one knee to her.

He asked the beautiful woman to be the love of his life forever and she couldn’t stop blushing.

She stretched out her fingers almost in tears as the young man slid a beautiful ring into her finger. Passengers on the flight clapped for the couple as they hugged each other tightly in a video.

Watch the video below: