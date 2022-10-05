“You can only tell me you don’t understand when FG pay our allowance” – Corp member warns his students (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

An alleged member of the Nigerian Youth Service Corps has warned his students not to ask questions while he’s teaching.

In a video making the rounds online, the youth corper was seen teaching when he asked the students whether they understood what he had said, they all shouted yes.

He then proceeded to tell them that whenever he asks them whether they understood what he taught, he expects them to all shout that they understood.

The supposed NYSC corper stated to his students that they are only allowed to say that they do not understand when the Federal Government decides to pay them their owed monthly allowance.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thatblackbwoy (@thatblackbwoyy)

