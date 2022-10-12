Regina Daniel’s mother, Rita Daniel has showered her daughter with words of appreciation in an emotional video.

Regina Daniels was celebrating her birthday and her mother decided to shower her with lots of gifts and love.

In the video, she was seen holding her daughter and showing appreciation for all she has done for her.

She revealed how she first became a millionaire because of her daughter and her hardworking spirit.

Emotional Regina held her son Munir, who proceeded to drag the mic from his grandma to say his own piece.

In Rita Daniel’s words:

“Thank you for your support , thank you for always being there. She made me the first millionaire, thank you. I am proud to call myself a mother.”

See video here: