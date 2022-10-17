TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“You must give me money” – Little female beggar holds man tightly on the road, refuses to let him go (Video)

By Shalom

TikTok user, @real_kubbi, has shared an embarrassing yet funny video of a little street girl clinging firmly onto his leg to beg for alms.

The man laughed and moved back and forth asking her to let go but she was adamant until his friend gave her a fifty naira note.

Netizens say that they are familiar with her and her interesting style of begging for alms.

@blessingsJ:“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

omor exactly the same thing happened to me on Wednesday when I got to Rivers joy trans at waterlines pH, the girl held me so tight.”

@Rita BlaZe: “The 💊 na if dem hold u like dis no remove dere hand just tell dem say u go carry dem go house 😂😂😂n start walking dem go leave you fast fast.”

See video here:

@real_kubbi

Na watin my eye see for warri today be this ooo 😂🤣🤣😂 #warri #deltastatetiktokers #deltastatebeauties #nigeriantiktok #warripikin @omotayosamuel765

♬ Cough (Odo) – Kizz Daniel & EMPIRE

 

