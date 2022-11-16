TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has thrown her weight behind her husband ahead of his election.

In the video that contained her entire family, she talked about her husband and his ambition in such an endearing manner.

She said:

“Hello everyone, my name is Mercy Johnson Okojie, wife of Prince Odianosen Henry Okojie and mother to four lovely blessings. I’m here to tell you about the amazing man I’ve been married to for 11 years. 

A man whose mission in life is to make a better life for his people. In all the years I’ve been married to Odi, he has been deeply connected to his root and people. 

He knows their stories, he’s lived with them, he’s learned from them, he knows their pain and he knows their experiences. 

“He’s a man of his words, a man with a plan, a man with the progress of his people at heart. Always.”

