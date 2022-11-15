An alleged disturbing video of veteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku recently surfaced the internet, making netizens worried.

However, his colleague, Shan George subsequently posted pictures and videos of both of them, claiming that he was okay and the pictures were from a set a few days ago.

There has been a twist as another actress Adanma Luke took to her insta story to raise alarm that Hanks is not okay and as a matter of fact, his colleagues are trying to hide it.

She said:

“Pls you all Nollywood peeps should stop with the lies when you know the truth. He isn’t Okay so let him get help now that the world knows. Stop with the cover up, if he was you bl0od you would have helped but now that the world is about to find out the truth you all try to hide it. Hank isn’t okay, so let’s allow him get help now before it’s too late.”

See her post below: