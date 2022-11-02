Actor Odunlade Adekola celebrates wife with a beautiful note as she clocks new age

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood thespian, Odunlade Adekola, has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Ruth as she turns a year older.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful picture of himself and wife to mark her birthday.

He accompanied the picture with a lovely note, wishing her a glorious birthday celebration.

Arikeade. Keep enjoying the glory of God. As you celebrate another glorious year today. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUMMY D4 No 1 Saamualajo FAN” he captioned.

Arikeade. Happy birthday to my pretty wife. My sweet 18 lol. My bestfriend. I am so lucky to have you in my life. My Gist partner – lol. Enjoy your day LOVE,” he wrote in another post.

Fans, well wishers and colleagues of the Nollywood thespian have also taken to the comment section to celebrate with her as they wish her a happy birthday.

