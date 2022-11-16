TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who…

“I pray they don’t kill me with nack” –…

“Money isn’t everything” – Reactions as Temi Otedola hints…

Actor Osinachi Apama loses only son at age 2

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian Nollywood actor and Comedian, Osinachi Dike has lost his only son, Jboy to death after a prolonged illness.

The little boy lost his life on Tuesday morning, November 15, at a hospital in Owerri, Imo State.

The father of three confirmed the sad news and expressed pain as he talked about how difficult it was to be an entertainer.

READ ALSO

Regina Daniels in pain as she shares video of injury her son…

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” –…

He said that as an entertainer, you could be going through a difficult thing but nobody will know and you would have to keep doing your job which is to entertain people and get paid.

In his words:

“It’s true, he has been sick for long. That is life of an entertainer, you make people laugh while you’re d¥ing in [email protected]

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who claims to be…

“I pray they don’t kill me with nack” – Wizkid cries out…

“Money isn’t everything” – Reactions as Temi Otedola hints at her mother…

“Hanks Anuku is not okay, celebrities are hiding it” – Actress…

Cover or fence the pool – Fans react as Kizz Daniel gives tour of his…

Woman who snatched her best friend’s husband gets dumped by him after giving…

Man surprises his appreciative girlfriend with new iPhone 14 Pro Max hidden…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Regina Daniels in pain as she shares video of injury her son gave her

Actor Osinachi Apama loses only son at age 2

“I told him not to buy this car” – Lady breaks down in tears…

“I’ve been married for 12 years and I have never cheated on my…

“A man of his words” – Actress Mercy Johnson gushes over her…

“Korra will defeat her Id!otic husband” – Korra Obidi’s father fumes…

Lady finds out a month to her wedding that she’s pregnant for church youth…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More